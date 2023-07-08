Sports: Texas pick to win Big 12

Jul. 7—The highly regarded recruits heading to Austin these days weren't born when Vince Young skipped five yards into the Rose Bowl end zone to win the 2005 national title. They certainly don't remember when Colt McCoy's shoulder dangled hopelessly to is side as the Texas Longhorns fell to Alabama to spoil a perfect season four years later.

In the years that have passed, Texas has recruited highly and shown up in numerous pre-season polls, only to have the wheels come off in places like Stillwater, Oklahoma and Lawrence, Kansas.

All those seasons that began with so much promise ended up with no titles. They've won 10 games one, five games four times.

As the 2023 season approaches, Texas is the pre-season favorite to win the extended Big 12. They pulled 41 first place votes in the media poll released this week to finish far ahead of second place Kansas State, with 14. The Wildcats won the Big-12 crown last year after a thrilling Conference Championship battle with TCU, who were last seen melting in the National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs.

So why pick Texas. It's not because the Horns don't have their share of questions coming into the new year. The best back in college football, Dijon Robinson is gone and without him and Roshon Johnson, the running game looked pretty puny against the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is coming off a freshman year where he hit only 58% of his passes and threw some baffling tosses last year. No one doubts his upside, but will be see it this fall?

One thing that looks different about these Horns is they may have cured a weakness that has plagued them for the past decade. The offensive line is loaded with talent. Experience gained last year make the Horns' interior look more than capable of carving out some yards for a promising set of backs and protecting Ewers as he scans the field.

Texas must replace more starters on the defensive side, but are massive up front, swift in the secondary and possess the pre-season defensive player of the year Jaylan Ford at linebacker. Aside from Ford, linebacker may be Texas biggest question mark and Achilles heel.

Big 12 Media Poll

1. Texas (41 first place votes)

2. Kansas State (14)

3. Oklahoma (4)

4. Texas Tech (4)

5. TCU (3)

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State (1)

8. University of Central Florida

9. Kansas

10. Iowa State

11. Brigham Young

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia