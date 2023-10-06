Sports: Texas and OU in watershed game

Oct. 5—Songwriter Joni Mitchell wrote "Something's lost and something's gained in living everyday."

Thinking of those words, I see the Texas-Oklahoma clash on Saturday as the end of an era. The game is losing something by leaving the Big-12, but could morph into a major Southeast Conference showdown next year of major proportions.

Even though the Red River gotcha is has been played at the Cotton Bowl for more than 80-years, it has evolved through the years to become the match-up it is in 2023. The game was always big in the eyes of the Horns' and Sooners' faithful and often had the attention of the entire nation, whether the coaches were names Wlkinson, Switzer, Royal, Brown or Stoops.

For years it was a non-conference class between the supreme power of the Big 8, Oklahoma, and the team that won the most titles in the Southwest Conference, Texas.

It has provided some memorable upsets through the years, but has been a streaky series, with the better team usually coming out on top.

Texas leads the all-time series, but since the day legendary coach Bud Wilkinson set foot in Norman in 1947, the Sooners have won 39 to the Horns' 36. In the 50s, Wilkinson dominated the series. In fact he dominated everybody. That is until one of his former players, Darrell Royal, took up the whistle in Austin. Once DKR cracked the code, Texas beat them for eight straight years.

Texas developed the Wishbone offense in 1968 and beat the Sooners that year when James Street engineered a 26-20 win in Dallas. The Steers won again in 69, then routed OU in 70.

Oklahoma had seen enough of the Wishbone. They installed it, themselves and started rolling up record-breaking point totals. OU turned the tables on the Horns and won five straight years before a 6-6 tie in Royal's final season, 1976.

The legendary Royal was gone, but a big guy named Earl Campbell was on campus. Texas, and new coach Fred Akers, rode him to a 13-6 win over the Sooners in 1977.

Barry Switzer and Akers staged a memorable rivalry for the next few years, before the wheels came off of the Texas program and they wandered in the wilderness for a decade.

The Texas-OU series changed in 1994 when the Big 8 and four members of the SWC merged to create the Big 12. No longer were the Red River Rivals the big dogs two conferences, but were battling for the same league crown. And more often than not, that champion was OU.

Mack Brown, Texas' most successful coach whose name is not on the stadium reverse the Longhorns' fortunes in 98. During his stay he won a national title ane recorded nine straight 10 win seasons. But alas, Brown had a losing record against the Sooners and Bob Stoopes.

During their Big 12 years, OU holds a 17-12 edge over Texas. They also gave the Horns some of their worst whippings during that era. Texas paid a little of it back with a 49-0 rout last year.

The 2023 game restores a bit of the games' lost luster with Texas ranked 3rd in the nation and Oklahoma also undefeated. It's a fitting end to their Big 12 battles.

So, next year, come October, Texas and OU will collide as members of the SEC. The game will not fly under the radar. But it will not have the status it had as the Big 12's marquee matchup.

The folks in the SEC think Alabama-Auburn is just as big, or Florida-Tennessee, or LSU-Ole Miss.

The audacity. The folks in College Station even think Bama and the Aggs is a pretty big deal.

Texas-OU won't be the big game by default. Both teams will have to be contenders for the game to register as a big deal around the nation.

Both schools have the resources and reputation to accomplish that. Meanwhile, it's goodbye to the Big 12's biggest regular season bash.