Sports talk show host Dan Dakich delivering food for DoorDash after gambling loss

Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
If you placed a DoorDash order in Indianapolis recently and thought WFNI The Fan sports talk show host Dan Dakich delivered it, you might be right.

Dakich told barrettsportsmedia.com he's been doing deliveries for the app for a few months to teach himself the value of a dollar after losing money gambling on the NCAA Tournament. Dakich did not say how much money he lost.

“I come from iron and steel workers, teachers, and I lost sight of the value of a dollar,” Dakich said to barrettsportsmedia.com. “I woke up at 5:30 in the morning and I told my wife I had to make it up. Seriously, I went to the hardware store about a mile from my house and applied for a job, because I wanted to make the money back. I owe my family and I lost the value of a dollar.”

Dan Dakich said Tuesday he assumes ESPN won't have him back as a college basketball analyst.

Dakich said his stepson was working for Grubhub and making up to $25 per hour, so Dakich started making deliveries "to punish myself." But he said it has become something he enjoys doing, working four to five times per week, connecting with people and talking about it on his show.

"My wife called me an idiot and said I didn’t have to do it but I wanted to because I’ve preached the value of a dollar to so many people,” Dakich said.

In addition to his sports talk show, Dakich has worked as a college basketball analyst for ESPN but in April said he didn't expect to be back next season after he was accused of misogynistic actions in a Twitter dispute over college athlete compensation Feb. 23.

"I don't know if ESPN is going to have me back. I assume they won't," Dakich said on his show. "Who cares? Who cares man?"

When Dakich asked whether teachers knew anything about sports, Dr. Johanna Mellis responded: "Dan you want to play in the 'arena?' Let’s level the playing field a bit: I used to swim upwards of 10,000 yards in practice sometimes. I’ve done 10x100s butterfly, 10x400IMs, and one time 10x1000 freestyles for time. It’s brutal, but yeah let’s go at it in the pool."

Mellis said in an email to IndyStar that she was asking that they race in the pool, but Dakich took it another direction. He responded with a tweet that has since been deleted, saying he would have to get divorced from his wife first. Dakich deleted his Twitter account, twice, after the controversy.

Dakich has had other controversies, including one that prompted discipline from Emmis.

In 2019, Dakich was suspended by Emmis for “a failure last year on Dan's part to adhere to the journalistic principles valued by Emmis." Emmis did not elaborate on what led to Dakich’s five-day suspension, nor did Dakich respond to a request for comment from IndyStar at the time.

In March 2020, Dakich went on a five-minute tirade in which he lambasted the firing of the head coach of Scottsburg High, while simultaneously insulting the town and school.

He called a player a "meth head," said the town was full of "meth and AIDS and needles,” urged listeners to "take a dump" in Scottsburg and threatened, "I may just drive down there and beat the hell out of every school board member."

Emmis told IndyStar at the time it was “aware of the statements made by Dan Dakich earlier this week and we continue to investigate the issue." Dakich was not publicly disciplined for the tirade.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Sports talk show Dan Dakich host delivering food for DoorDash

