Sports Talk Live Podcast: Zach LaVine snubbed from his first All-Star team appearance

Anthony Herron, Chris Bleck, and Russell Dorsey join Kap on the panel.

0:00 - Zach LaVine is not named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Was he snubbed?

9:00 - Kyle Long joins Kap to talk about the reasons for his "hiatus" from football and the role his famous football family played in his decision. Plus he talks about why Mitch Trubisky is the man to lead the Bears back to the playoffs.

14:30 - The guys dissect Super Bowl LIV. Can the 49ers stop Patrick Mahomes? Can the Chiefs stop the 49ers rushing attack? Also, what's the one thing that Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy can learn by watching this game?

27:00 - Tarik Cohen joins Kap from Miami to talk about the Bears' struggles on offense and his own personal goals for 2020. Plus he stands up for his quarterback as the Bears look to return to the playoffs next season.

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Sports Talk Live Podcast

