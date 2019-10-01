David Haugh, Laurence Holmes and Pete McMurray join Pat Boyle on the panel.

0:00 - The Bears dominant defense leads the way in a win over the Vikings. Meanwhile, the Bears get some good news on Mitch Trubisky's shoulder. Can Chase Daniel carry the team to the playoffs while Mitch heals? And the guys discuss Matt Nagy's reaction to the Roquan Smith situation.

14:00 - The Cubs and Joe Maddon part ways. Did the front office do a disservice to the team by having him manage through a lame duck season?

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below;

Sports Talk Live Podcast: Where was Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago