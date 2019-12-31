Patrick Finley, Laurence Holmes, and David Haugh join Chuck Garfin on SportsTalk Live.

1:00 The Bears 2019 season is officially over. What went wrong? Why did the offense regress so much? How can Ryan Pace begin to fix this team?

05:00 The Bears need to be "honest" with themselves with regards to Mitchell Trubisky. What will be the plan for the fifth-year option on Trubisky?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

09:00 Who deserves the most blame for the Bears' offensive struggles in 2019?

12:00 Were the expectations too high for the Bears in 2019? Did they believe too much of their own hype at Halas Hall?

17:00 Joe Burrow goes off against Oklahoma. He's not coming to Chicago, but is there a QB destined for the Bears in the second round?

19:30 After two seasons and zero playoff wins, how does the Khalil Mack trade look right now? The impact of a healthy Akiem Hicks on Mack's overall game.

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Sports Talk Live Podcast

Subscribe:

Sports Talk Live Podcast: What went wrong with the Bears' season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago