Sports Talk Live Podcast: Will Trubisky rise or fall on Sunday against the Lions?

Tony Gill, Seth Gruen and Jason Goch join Leila Rahimi on the panel.

0:00- The Bears face a bad Lions defense on Sunday. Will Mitch and offense finally have a good game or will the Halas Hall TVs have to stay off for another week?

10:00- The Bears are struggling while the Raiders are in the playoff hunt. Could Jon Gruden end up winning the Khalil Mack trade?

15:00- The Bulls won't have Otto Porter, Jr. when they face the Rockets. How much will that matter? Plus, have we moved on from the collapse against the Lakers?

21:00- The panel debate load management which is all the rage now in the NBA.

25:00- ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that multiple teams believe the Cubs will make Willson Contreras available this offseason. Is that a good idea?

Sports Talk Live Podcast

