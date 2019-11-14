Sports Talk Live Podcast: Can Trubisky stay hot against the Rams?

David Haugh, Gabe Ramirez and Russell Dorsey join Kap on the panel.

0:00- Mitch Trubisky is feeling good after 1 good game. Can he keep it going against the Rams?

7:30- NFL teams have been invited to a workout for Colin Kaepernick. If he does well, should the Bears consider signing him?

14:00- Coby White goes off in front of his college coach. Is his 3-point barrage a sign that the offense is working or are the Knicks just awful?

21:00- The Blackhawks look to stay hot in Vegas. Will Jeremy Colliton's changes keep the momentum going?

23:00- Tony Andracki joins Kap from the GM Meetings with the latest on Kris Bryant and the Cubs potential moves this winter.

27:00- Vinnie Duber discusses the latest on Jose Abreu and if Rick Hahn might deal on his prized prospects in the right deal.

Sports Talk Live Podcast

