Sports Talk Live Podcast: Strop, Cubs stumble. Bears really 5th best in NFL?

David Kaplan is joined by David Haugh, Madeline Kenney, Tony Andracki, Sam Panayotovich & Scott Paddock. Topics include Pedro Strop's recent struggles, Addison Russell's role on the team, Yoan Moncada's move to the cleanup spot, and the Bears being ranked 5th-best team in the NFL by PFT.

- Pedro Strop is really struggling right now.

- What will Addison Russell's role be going forward. He has not been in the lineup for 3 straight games

- Can the Cubs solve all of their roster problems at the trade deadline.

- Yoan Moncada moves to cleanup. Will that be his "spot" in the future as well?

- 10 years since Mark Buehrle's perfect game.

- Bears ranked 5th-best team in NFL by Pro Football Talk. Is that too high, too low or just right?

- NASCAR: Harvick outlasts Hamlin in Foxwoods.

- Tight race at the top of the standings. Busch & Logano separated by 3 points.

- Looking ahead to this weekends's Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing event at Route 66 Raceway

