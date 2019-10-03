David Schuster, Leila Rahimi and Jordan Bernfield join Kap on the panel.

0:00- Roquan Smith rejoins the Bears but doesn't provide any clarity on the "personal reasons" that caused him to miss the Vikings game.

5:30- Chase Daniel is named the starter against the Raiders. What should we expect from his 1st start of 2019?

8:20- Khalil Mack faces the Raiders for the first time since he was dealt. Will he set the single-game sack record?

14:00- The Cubs need a manager and Joe Girardi wants to manage again. Would he be the perfect fit? And which member of the core will be dealt this winter?

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

