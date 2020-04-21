Sports Talk Live Podcast: Previewing the NFL Draft with Rich Eisen

SportsTalk Live gets ready for the NFL Draft with David Haugh, Hub Arkush and Jason Lieser on the panel.

Ryan Pace speaks with the media and he still does not have a decision on Mitch's 5th year option. Has he really not made up his mind or is he just avoiding headlines? The guys also discuss the Bears' biggest need that has to be addressed in the draft. Meanwhile, Gronk is heading to Tampa to reunite with Tom Brady. Jason explains how this could be good news for the Bears.

Later, NFL Network's Rich Eisen joins Kap on the show. They discuss the unusual nature of this year's draft, Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock and whether the Bears need to draft a quarterback.

Finally, the panelists react to Tim Floyd's recent comments about Jerry Krause and they name the best athlete since Michael Jordan left town.

Sports Talk Live Podcast

