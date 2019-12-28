Sports Talk Live Podcast: Looking back at a 'lost' Bears season and the rebirth of the White Sox

David Kaplan is joined by David Haugh, Cam Ellis, and Madeline Kenney to break down the latest in Chicago sports.

0:00 - Charlie Roumeliotis joins the show to talk about the Blackhawks adjusting to news of Brent Seabrook season-ending surgeries. What to make of the added cap space due to injured reserve additions of Seabrook and De Haan. The panel breaks down how the Blackhawks can adjust and open up some cap space after living against the cap for so long

7:20 - The panel discusses the "lost" Bears season and if Mitch Trubisky is the quarterback of the future for the Bears. Where do the Bears go from here and will they return to being a playoff team in 2020?

17:00 - MLB.com White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin joins the show to break down of the White Sox offseason moves. Whether or not, Yasiel Puig and Nicholas Castellanos, are options for the Sox. Can the White Sox win in 2020?

