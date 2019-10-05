Sports Talk Live Podcast: Looking ahead at the Bears game in London
Sam Panayotovich and Justin Roman join Kap on the panel.
0:00- The Bears arrive in London for their game against the Raiders. The panel predicts Khalil Mack's performance, Akiem Hicks' status and give their score predictions.
6:30- Charlie Roumeliotis joins Kap from Prague to discuss the Blackhawks' season opening loss to the Flyers.
11:30- Kelly Crull joins the guys with the latest on the Cubs' managerial search and interviews begin.
21:30- Eddie Olczyk joins Kap to dissect the Blackhawks' loss and look ahead to the 2019-20 campaign.
Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below:
Subscribe:
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.
Sports Talk Live Podcast: Looking ahead at the Bears game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago