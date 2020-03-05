Sports Talk Live Podcast: Kyle Long talks life after football
Jordan Bernfield, Hub Arkush and comedian Jim Flannigan join Laurence on the panel.
0:00 - Kyle Long joins Laurence in studio. They talk about life after football, what it's like to go through the NFL combine and the weirdest question he got in a combine interview. Plus he discusses how the proposed CBA affects the guys at the bottom of the roster.
11:00 - Jim Flannigan talks about his upcoming shows at Zanies Rosemont. Then the guys talk about what quarterbacks the Bears both in free agency and the draft.
19:00 - Jim's a huge White Sox fan. He talks about his expectations from a big 2020 season.
Listen here or in the embedded player below.
