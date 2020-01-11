Anthony Herron, Jason Lieser, and Justin Roman join Laurence Holmes on the show.

0:00 - The Bulls will be without Wendell Carter, Jr. for four-to-six weeks. How does that affect that diminishing playoff chances?

8:00 - The Ryan Pace Bowl is Sunday. Will Bears face be watching DeShaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes square off in KC?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

13:00 - Do the Vikings have a chance in San Francisco? And who wins the Packers-Seahawks showdown at Lambeau? The guys predict Divisional Weekend.

19:00 - Kris Bryant avoids arbitration. So does this boost the chances he signs an extension with the Cubs?

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Sports Talk Live Podcast

Subscribe:

Sports Talk Live Podcast: Kris Bryant avoids arbitration, will he sign an extension? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago