Sports Talk Live Podcast: What happens with Mitch Trubisky going forward?
Hub Arkush, JJ Stankevitz, and Ben Finfer join the birthday boy on today's show.
0:00 - Sunday's debacle in L.A. continues to dominate headlines. So what happens with Mitch Trubisky going forward? Is Matt Nagy's offense fixable? And how did a team that was one of the favorites for the Super Bowl fall apart this quickly?
16:00 - Jeremy Roenick joins Kap to talk about Kirby Dach's hot streak and if the Jeremy Colliton saved his job by making one tweak to his scheme.
24:00 - Dave Wannstedt joins Kap to discuss the fallout from Sunday's Bears loss to the Rams. How would Wanny handle Eddy Pineiro's confidence? Plus he talks about how to keep a team motivated with the playoff hopes essentially gone.
Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:
Sports Talk Live Podcast
Subscribe:
Sports Talk Live Podcast: What happens with Mitch Trubisky going forward? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago