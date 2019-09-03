Sports Talk Live Podcast: Will Eddy Pineiro live up to fans' high expectations?

Sam Panayotovich, Gabe Ramirez and Fred Mitchell join Chuck Garfien on the panel.

0:00- It's Packers Week and the Bears officially have their kicker. So how much confidence do you have in Eddy Pineiro?

6:45- Peter King is taking the Packers over the Bears in the NFC North and Gabe is having none of it.

9:20- The Cubs finally score some runs and beat the Mariners. Plus the guys discuss if they are worried at all about Craig Kimbrel.

13:00- It's Money Mondays presented by FanDuel. The guys give their picks for the Bears/Packers game and Sam has his best plays for Week 1.

17:00- Scott Podsednik joins the guys to talk about the White Sox' recent struggles and if Luis Robert should be called up now that Charlotte's season is over.

