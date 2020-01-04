Mark Carman, Gabe Ramirez and Jim Litke join Kap on the panel.

0:00- Eddie Jackson becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Will the Bears defense play more toward his ball-hawking strengths in 2020?

5:10- As for another member of the 2017 draft class, what will the Bears do with Mitch Trubisky heading into next season?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

10:00- The NFL will still hold its playoffs despite the Bears not making it. The guys give their picks for Wild Card Weekend.

17:00- The Bulls had a big second-half lead on the Jazz. We all know how that ended. Despite the loss to Utah, are they still good enough to finish 8th in the East.

21:00- Robin Lehner allows six goals to the Canucks. Will Jeremy Colliton switch back to Corey Crawford?

24:00- Rick Hahn and the White Sox continue to win the offseason. Is he done making big moves?

27:00- Meanwhile, the Cubs are still waiting to make a move. Is Kris Bryant basically done with the Northsiders?

Sports Talk Live Podcast

Subscribe:

Sports Talk Live Podcast: Eddie Jackson is the highest-paid safety in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago