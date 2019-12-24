Sports Talk Live Podcast: Is Cam Newton the right QB for the Bears?

Hub Arkush, Mark Grote and Danny Parkins join Chuck Garfien on the panel

0:00 - The Bears get embarrassed by the Chiefs in their home finale. So what will the Bears do with Mitch? Will he be the starting QB the next time the Bears play at Soldier Field?

12:30 - Dallas Keuchel is the newest member of the Chicago White Sox. So how much better does he make their rotation? Are they a legitimate playoff contender in a weaker A.L. Central?

18:30 - The guys preview the huge Packers-Vikings showdown. Will Kirk Cousins struggle again in a huge game?

