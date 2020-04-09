Sports Talk Live Podcast: Have the Bulls found their new leader in Arturas Karnisovas?

It's a Wednesday edition of SportsTalk Live. (It's Wednesday, right?) Host David Kaplan is joined by Football Aftershow's Laurence Holmes, 670 The Score David Haugh and our White Sox insider Adam Hoge. Plus, mother nature drops by to rain on Kap's parade.

It looks like the Bulls might have already found the man to lead their basketball operations. Will Arturas Karnisovas be the right hire to get the organization back on track? What does that mean for the futures of Jim Boylen and John Paxson?

Switching to football, it was a GOAT-fest on the radio today. Tom Brady gave an interesting interview on the Howard Stern Show. Meanwhile, former NFL general manager Charley Casserly says Roquan Smith is the best player Ryan Pace has drafted. The panel breaks it all down.

If MLB goes ahead with its plan to start the season in Arizona, they could use an electronic strike zone. The panelists discuss whether it's a good idea or a dangerous precedent.

Kap is then joined by NFL super agent Leigh Steinberg. He gives a health update on one of his top clients in this month's draft, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Kap asks where Tagovailoa ranks among the great quarterbacks Steinberg has represented over the years. We'll get Leigh's insight into how different this year's draft process has been. And we can't let him go without asking about the 2017 Draft when the Bears took Mitch Trubisky instead of another one of his clients, Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Was he surprised the Bears moved up to take Mitch?

0:00 - All signs are pointing to Arturas Karnisovas becoming the man to run the Bulls' basketball operations. Is this a good hire? And does that mean Jim Boylen's days in Chicago are almost over?

7:00 - The GOAT interviews the GOAT. Tom Brady sits down with Howard Stern. Plus, STL has its first ever rain delay when Kap gets rained on.

10:30 - Former NFL GM Charley Casserly says that Roquan Smith is the best player Ryan Pace has drafted.

13:00 - If the MLB season starts in Arizona, they might use an electronic strike zone. Will that work?

15:30 - NFL superagent Leigh Steinberg joins Kap. He talks about Tua Tagovailoa's health and how he compares to the other superstar QBs he has represented. He also talks about the 2017 draft when the Bears took Mitch Trubisky instead of his client- Patrick Mahomes.

