Sports Talk Live Podcast: Breaking down the Bears' abysmal offense

David Haugh, Leila Rahimi, and JJ Stankevitz join Laurence Holmes on the panel.

0:00 - The Bears drop their fourth in a row as the offense plays putrid in the 1st half. The panel plays the blame game.

15:00 - Jim Boylen says his players need to take more responsibility for their preparedness. So who's holding the coach accountable?

21:00 - There is good quarterback play in the NFL as Lamar Jackson and DeShaun Watson shine on Sunday.

Sports Talk Live Podcast

