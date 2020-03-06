David Haugh, David Schuster, and Charlie Roumeliotis join Leila on the panel.

0:00 - The Blackhawks look to stay hot with the Oilers in town. Are they still in the playoff hunt?

3:00 - Rick Hahn does it again. The White Sox agree on a 5-year extension with Yoan Moncada as they lock up another member of their core. The panel talk about the White Sox window and Chuck Garfien joins Leila from Sox camp with reaction.

13:00 - Michael Kopech is the bookmakers' favorite to win the A.L. rookie of the year. But is Luis Robert at 5-1 a much better bet? Plus the panel reacts to Dallas Keuchel's mom coming up with the team's slogan for 2020.

17:00 - So, Eli Manning did NOT have dinner with Bears brass Wednesday night? Would he even be better than Mitch anyway?







Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sports Talk Live Podcast

Subscribe:

Sports Talk Live Podcast: Are the Blackhawks still in the playoff hunt? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago