Sports Talk Live Podcast: The Bears sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. So did they just upgrade their defense?

David Haugh, Kevin Fishbain and Jordan Bernfield joins Luke Stuckmeyer on the panel.

0:00- The Bears sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. So did they just upgrade their defense?

7:00- How much has the rest of the NFC North improved?

10:30- Are the Bears still looking to upgrade at running back before the draft?

17:30- The White Sox send Eloy Jimenez to the minors. Should he sign a team-friendly extension to get called up?

24:00- Dane Dunning might need Tommy John surgery. Did the White Sox err in having so many pitching prospects?

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below: