Chris Bleck, Jason Lieser, and Jordan Bernfield join Kap on the panel.

0:00 - The Bears playoff chances are gone after a frustrating loss in Green Bay. So what happens in the offseason? Could Mitch still be the guy or does Ryan Pace have to bring in competition?

12:30 - The guys discuss the Bulls finally get a win over a winning team. Plus, John Paxson says he doesn't know if the playoffs are realistic when giving his support to Jim Boylen.

17:30 - The Blackhawks keep blowing leads but Patrick Kane's hat trick gave them a much-needed win over the Wild.

19:00 - The guys talk about the latest hot stove news including rumors about Kyle Schwarber to the Yankees and what Madison Bumgarner signing in Arizona means for the White Sox.

Sports Talk Live Podcast

Sports Talk Live Podcast: Bears' playoff chances squandered originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago