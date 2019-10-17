Sports Talk Live Podcast: Akiem Hicks out, Mitch Trubisky in?

Patrick Finley, Justin Roman and Jason Goch join Kelly Crull on the panel.

0:00 - Mitch Trubisky is a fully participates in practice on Wednesday. Do the Bears need him to play to have any chance of beating the Saints. Plus the panel discusses Matt Nagy's offense and how the defense will cope without Akiem Hicks.

12:45 - Joe Maddon goes home again. The panel reminisces about his time at Wrigley and they discuss the options to replace him at Wrigley?

22:00 - NBC Sports' Chris Simms joins Kelly to talk about Mitch's status for Sunday and he tries to figure out the Bears identity on offense.

