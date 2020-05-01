Sports Talk Live Podcast: Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Bears...?

It's all football, all the time on a Thursday edition of SportsTalk Live. JJ Stankevitz, Hub Arkush and Anthony Herron join Kap on the panel.

The guys discuss how much the Bears have improved and if they actually have too many tight ends.

Later, long-time Packers beat reporter Rob Demovsky joins Kap to talk about the drama at Lambeau. Will Aaron Rodgers finish his career elsewhere? And is Green Bay still a playoff team?

Finally, the panel reacts to a few football headlines from the "Be Chicago" special. Brian Urlacher says Olin Kreutz, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman should join him in Canton. And Mayor Lauri Lightfoot takes a shot at Matt Nagy's playcalling.

0:00 - The Bears have new free agents, new draft picks and undrafted free agents. So are how much have they improved? And do they really have too many tight ends?

6:00 - The NFL quarterback carousel continues. Andy Dalton is released. Jameis Winston joins the Saints. Cam Newton is still available. Were the Bears right to not wait for any of them?

10:00 - ESPN's Packers reporter Rob Demovsky joins Kap to discuss the drama in Green Bay. Brett Favre says the Packers burned a bridge with Aaron Rodgers. So will Rodgers finish his career elsewhere? Would the Packers ever consider trading him to the Bears?

18:00 - Brian Urlacher says that Olin Kreutz, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman are all Hall of Famers. Plus Mayor Lauri Lightfoot joins the "Be Chicago" special to criticize Matt Nagy's playcalling.

Sports Talk Live Podcast

