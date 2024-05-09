Sports: Sports and why I love them

May 9—The first time I swung a bat and connected with the ball, I was hooked on baseball. That led to an interest in football, basketball and just about any weird thing playing on Saturday on Wide World of Sports.

That was about 1962, when Willie Mays was patrolling centerfield for the San Fransisco Giants. Soon he was my favorite player and helped the Giants to 100 wins that year, plus a playoff victory over the Los Angelas Dodgers. I was heartbroken when SF lost the series to the Yankees that year.

This week Willie celebrated his 94th birthday. I seem to have gotten older too.

When I was a kid, I was ready to play just about anytime some kids got together with a football or baseball. No one would have confused me with an athlete but I could throw and catch a little and field a baseball if it didn't bounce too wickedly.

One sport that soon caught my attention was horse racing. I don't know just why I liked watching the Triple Crown races so much when you had to watch about an hour of build-up for a two minute race.

I didn't even know at the time that people bet on the races. I was like Opie on the Andy Griffith Show in that I didn't get an allowance, so I had nothing to wager. I didn't even have lunch money to spend, but my meat packer dad kept me supplied with all the bologna sandwiches I could eat.

I actually remember watching the Kentucky Derby in 62, won by a horse named Chateagay.

Back then there was a show on TV called "Let's Go to the Races." You'd go to the grocery store and pick up a card with your horses on it. Then on Saturday, you'd watch the pre-recorded races. If your horse came in first you'd win some money.

I don't know how I managed to get so many horses that lost by a nose, but I still remember the excitement of the stretch drive, just hoping this time there'd be a different finish. Never happened.

That's what I thought of when the 150th Kentucky Derby climaxed in a photo finish on Saturday. As the top three horses crossed the finish line, the winner was 18-1 Mystic Dan by a nostril. What excitement as they thundered homme.

Last weekend, I was a long way from Churchill Downs watching 15-18 year old kids compete at the UIL State Track Meet. "The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat" was played out time after time during the three days of the event.

For some kids, winning an unexpected medal brought exhilaration. For others, the disappointment of finishing just short of their goals. Callie Turner of Cross Roads ran an amazing gold medal race in the 3200 meters, which is eight times around the track. Her lead got so big, I thought of Secretariat at the Belmont. Se also won a bronze in the 1600.

McCager Smith of Athens uncorked a clutch final throw of the discus to set a personal record and win bronze medal as a freshman, against some powerful competition. GeKyle Baker of Brownsboro had a shot and gold, but capped his career with Bears with a bronze. For him, it's on to TCU to catch passes for the Frogs.

Mabank had a pair of runners, who won medals in the 800 meters. Korban Murphy ended his career with a silver while Trista Etheridge wrapped up a bronze to end her junior year.

In another setting, Paige Gillert of ACPA, struck silver in the 100 meter hurdles. She's another freshman.

It was fun seeing them all place in their events, but for all of the athletes, the trip to Austin, should be seen as a reward for a great season and a competition only a small percentage of our kids get to experience. And for all the parents, school friends and fans in the stands cheering them on, there were a lot of folks back home sending up prayers and best wishes.