Sports Speak Up: Should Lobo fans opt for a team of Forslings over a team of Toppins?

May 26—'Lobo for life'

Upon reading the articles by Geoff Grammer in the May 16 Journal, I felt compelled to comment on the difference between JT Toppin and Sebastian Forsling.

Toppin is extremely talented and will play next season either in the NBA or in the Big 12 with a million dollar NIL deal. I can't fault him for that as most anybody would do the same exact thing including myself.

Forsling on the other hand isn't anywhere near as talented and aspires to play pro basketball in Europe close to his home in Sweden next season. He made it clear that he appreciates UNM and its fans while stating that he will be a "Lobo for life." Toppin on the other hand complimented the Pit while mentioning that he wanted to play "on a bigger stage."

From my perspective we Lobo fans would be fortunate to have a team full of Sebastian Forslings on it as his team first attitude was a joy to see. He truly wanted to be a Lobo and will forever be one in the hearts of loyal UNM fans.

— John Romero

NIL lament

The NIL has changed college sports in a way that gives the bigger conferences more leverage over smaller conferences. The Lobos losing JT Toppin is a good example of the disadvantage UNM faces with the NIL leverage. The only thing fans can do is suck it up or just stop supporting their team.

— Lindsey Evans

On the bright side

Instead of wringing our collective hands over the departure of JT Toppin, Lobo Nation should be rejoicing in the return of Dent, Joseph Jr, Amzil, Washington, Webb, Applehans and the rest of the Lobos who did not hit the portal. In a day and age where loyalty and commitment to team seem lost, we have these gentlemen who demonstrate that those virtues are not dead. Go Lobos!

— Rudy Chavez

Pay the man

Are you kidding me? Richard Pitino deserves more. What does his salary compared to Mendenhall's have anything to do with it? He was previously offered $1.8 million from South Florida, and he turned it down. He was on the short list at Louisville.

There is no doubt with what he has accomplished at UNM his future is bright and additional offers will come in. In addition, $25,000 if he wins the Mountain West regular season and $15,000 if he wins the Mountain West Tournament? This is peanuts compared to what other coaches are paid for the same accomplishments in other conferences.

It's time for UNM to "get into the game" and pay this coach what he deserves. Fourth highest in the Mountain West conference compared to the top three programs by a significant margin when UNM leads the conference in attendance. What's wrong with this picture?

— Dan Salas

