Sports Info Solutions projects a surprising Saints win total

There aren’t many outlets covering the NFL that are more widely-respected than Sports Info Solutions. The premium research and analytics service is known for its rigorous methods and consistent performance in studying pro football. And their model projects a surprising 2024 win total for the New Orleans Saints: 10.7, which is much higher than you’ll find at many sportsbooks.

Bryce Rossler, Alex Vigderman and James Weaver discussed the Saints and other teams their model favors on their “Off The Charts Football” podcast. SIS pointed to the Saints’ strong finish in 2023, having ranked among the league’s highest-scoring offenses and stingiest defenses through the last seven games. The arrival of Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator could be big for them, too.

10 or 11 wins are certainly possible. The Saints have received the weakest strength of schedule in the NFL again this year, and they do enjoy the benefits of a weak NFC South. They tied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9-8 last season but lost out on tiebreakers for the division title. If Dennis Allen’s defense can remain consistent while Kubiak maintains the momentum they ended with in 2023, the Saints might surprise some people.

