Sports shorts: Tokay tennis splits with St. Mary's this week

Sep. 25—After a 6-3 loss to St. Mary's on Tuesday, the Tokay girls tennis team defeated the Rams 7-2 on Wednesday in Stockton.

In singles, Yuna Kagitani won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Madison Lozano won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, Natalie Means won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 and Kiley Burgess won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.

Tokay swept the doubles matches, with Abby Crum and Valeria Sorrano winning 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1, Ashley Raglon and Noelle Breech winning 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 and Rebecca Peters and Ally Gormley winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 at No. 3.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity

St. Mary's 3, Tokay 1

The Tigers went 0-2 this week after losing just one match in the preseason.

On Thursday, the Tigers dropped a 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24 match against the Rams, with 4 blocks, 3 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills from Paige Delph, 6 kills and 3 digs from Taylor Willis, 8 assists and 3 digs from Paris Vang, 9 digs and 2 aces from Jacqline Patino and 8 digs from Darriana Guidi.

On Tuesday, Tokay lost 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 to Lincoln. Patino had 22 digs, Guidi had 6 digs and 2 aces, and Madison Covey-Taylor had 2 kills.

Tracy 3, Lodi 1

Juliana Hammer racked up 13 kills, 4 blocks and a pair of digs in the Flames' 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 loss on Thursday.

Grace Culler had 21 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills and 3 aces, Norah Mayer had 6 kills, 4 blocks and 3 digs, Charlie Jacobson had 13 digs and Davina Amen had 8 kills and 2 digs.

Junior varsity

St. Mary's 2, Tokay 0

The Tigers dropped their first match of the season on Thursday, in a 25-8, 25-8 loss. On Tuesday, Tokay beat Lincoln in 3 sets, 15-25, 25-19, 25-9, with 3 kills each from Nicole Troy and Jayden Hiers, and 2 aces from Mya Okoreeh.

Tokay's freshman team lost in 2 sets to the Rams on Thursday.

WATER POLO

Varsity girls

El Capitan Summit

The Lodi High girls water polo team won its first two games at the El Capitan Summit in Merced, with an 11-4 victory over El Capitan and an 8-5 win over Turlock.

Against El Capitan, Morgan Vice led with 8 goals, along with 2 goals and 3 assists from Emily Engle, a goal and 2 assists from Sarah Campbell, and 2 assists from Jenna Bigelow.

Against Turlock, Engle and Vice scored 3 goals each and Shelby Richardson scored once.