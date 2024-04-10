Sports shorts: Hawks rally to improve to 2-0 in SVC softball standings

Apr. 9—The Liberty Ranch softball team overcame an 11-1 deficit on Monday, scoring 11 runs across the final three innings to walk off a 12-11 victory over Rosemont and improve to 2-0 in Sierra Valley Conference play.

Natalie Vigil led the offensive attack with two doubles in her 4-for-4 day, with four RBIs and two runs. Ysabella Granata went 4-for-5 with a triple and three runs, Gracyn Graviette went 2-for-5 with two runs, Khali Barrantes and Carlie Perez each went 2-for-5, Shelby Duarte had a triple, two RBIs and two runs, and Kaitlynn Castro had a single and two RBIs.

Liberty Ranch (4-4, 2-0 in the SVC) will host Galt today. The Liberty Ranch JV team won 17-1.

Varsity: Tracy 17, Tokay 0

The Tigers gave up 14 hits and committed four errors in Monday's TCAL loss, which dropped them to 2-5 in TCAL play and 8-7 overall.

Tokay tallied four hits, with two singles each from Michelle Estrada and Emma Misasi. Tokay was scheduled to host Lincoln on Tuesday, and will host St. Mary's on Thursday.

Varsity: Union Mine 11, Galt 1

The Diamondbacks scored in every inning to drop Galt to a 1-1 record in the SVC, and 2-7 overall.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Tokay 2

The Flames scored their first victory in TCAL play with a win over their cross-town rival on Monday, improving to 3-10 this season. Tokay dropped to 3-15 overall and 0-3 in TCAL play.

JV boys: Lodi 2, Tokay 0

The Flames swept the JV game on Monday, with eight kills from Will Wood, four kills and two aces each from Jakob Bentz and Tyler Protz, and three kills each from Lucas Barroso, Devin Bono and Erik De La Torre.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Lincoln 6, Lodi 5

The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit, keeping Lodi winless in the TCAL.

Both team tallied six hits, with Rylan Takahashi and Landon Beasley each going 2-for-3 for Lodi. Takahashi added a double and two RBIs, while Chase Whiting had a double and Andrew McEntire had a single.

On the mound, Brent Godina started and went five innings, with three hits and seven strikeouts. Andrew Fichtner took the loss.

Lodi and Lincoln will face off today at Kofu Park.

Varsity: Tracy 9, Tokay 3

Tokay and Tracy equaled each other with eight hits, but six Tokay errors made the difference on Monday.

For Tokay, Brock Sell went 2-for-3 with a double, Blake Goen went 2-for-4, Ryan Oliver and Baul Buckley each doubled, and Joey Galletti and Jackson Blankenship each singled.

Tokay (8-8, 2-1 TCAL) and Tracy will face off for the middle game of this week's series today in Tracy.

JV: Lodi 13, Lincoln 4

The JV Flames put this one away with seven runs in the top of the seventh, with a 3-for-3 day and two runs from Maddix Diaz, 2-for-4 with three RBIs from Jason Crawford, a double from Diego Pantoja, a single and two RBIs each from Andrew Heinrich and Hunter Rau, a single and two runs from Kaleb Meidinger, and singles from Jake Focacci, Noah Huffard, Vinny Casazza and Gio Pacelli.

JV: Tracy 8, Tokay 0

The JV Tigers were shut out on Monday, despite two singles from Gavin Severson, and a single each from Jacob Garibaldi, Anthony Accoglio, Kolt Aubrey and Alex Bautista.