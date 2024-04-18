Sports shorts: Flames keep Tigers scoreless in softball clash

Apr. 17—Ashlyn Jubrey and Hannah Escalante combined to pitch a six-hit shutout in Tuesday's 6-0 win over cross-town rival Tokay.

Jubrey struck out 14 batters in 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and a walk, and Escalante finished the last 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and three hits. With the wins, Lodi kept pace atop the Tri-City Athletic League at 9-1 in league play and 16-5 overall, tied with Tracy at 9-1 and 17-2-1.

Tokay's hits came via a double from Sophia Galletti, and singles from Anabelle Sikich, Brooklyn Jeremic-Schaede, Claire Wilson and Hannah Nava. Galletti pitched a complete game, allowing six runs on 10 hits.

Abby Schweigerdt went 3-for-3 to lead the Flames, with two triples and two runs, Tealla Rivera went 2-for-3 with a double, Ellie Schallberger had a single and two RBIS, and Allison Frank, Taylor Blank, Kiki Mazza and Maddie Ehlers each singled.

The JV game went to Lodi, 13-0.

The Flames will play at St. Mary's today, while Tokay (9-9, 3-7 TCAL) will host West.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Bradshaw Christian 6, Liberty Ranch 0

The Hawks failed to put a dent in the Pride's perfect record in the Sierra Valley Conference in Tuesday's two-hit shutout loss.

Bradshaw Christian used eight hits and four Liberty Ranch errors to put up six runs, sending Liberty Ranch to an 11-5 record and 5-3 in the SVC. Liberty Ranch will host Bradshaw Christian on the second half of their series today at Galt Community Park.

The JV game went to Bradshaw Christian, 8-0.

Varsity: El Dorado 7, Galt 1

The Warriors dropped to 1-8 in SVC play with Tuesday's loss, with one run on five hits.

Galt (2-12 overall) and El Dorado will face off today in Galt.