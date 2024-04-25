Sports shorts: Flames crush Lincoln in softball victory

Apr. 24—The Lodi High softball team battered Lincoln on Tuesday, sending a parade of hitters around the bases with 22 hits in a 15-3 victory.

The in kept Lodi a game behind Tracy in the TCAL standings at 10-2, and 17-6 overall.

Abby Schweigerdt led the Flames with a 5-for-5 day with two RBIs and two runs, while Kiki Mazza went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs, Janie Schallberger went 3-for-5 with a home runs, six RBIs and two runs, Tealla Rivera went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs, Ellie Schallberger went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Allison Frank singled and scored three runs, and Maddie Ehlers, Taylor Blank and Alyssa Noriega each singled.

In the circle, Hannah Escalante pitched four hitless innings with five strikeouts, and Ashlyn Jubrey pitched two innings with four strikeouts.

Lodi will host West today at Lodi Softball Complex.

The JV game went to Lincoln, 10-6.

Varsity: Tracy 13, Tokay 0

The Tigers were held to four hits in Tuesday's loss, which dropped Tokay to 10-10 overall and 4-8 in TCAL play.

Emma Misasi went 2-for-2 for Tokay, while Anabelle Sikich and Hannah Nava each singled.

Tokay will play at Lincoln today. Tuesday's JV game went to Tracy, 7-1.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Liberty Ranch 5, Galt 0

Vance Moe pitched a one-hit shutout for the Hawks against cross-town rival Galt on Tuesday, with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Liberty Ranch, meanwhile, scored five runs on seven hits, with a 2-for-3 day from Mario Rubalcava, a double and three RBIs from Shaye Setter, a double from Moe, and singles from Cole Erias, Kade Lecompte and Theodore Seidel.

Galt (2-15, 1-10 SVC) will host Liberty Ranch (13-6, 7-4 SVC) in the return leg of the home-and-home series today.

JV: Liberty Ranch 14, Galt 1

The JV Hawks used eight hits and seven walks to run away with victory on Tuesday, led by a 2-for-3 day from Austin Vicens with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Jameson Remus added a double, two RBIs and three runs, Alex Ortega had a double and two runs, Eston Tucker and Cole Maguire each had a single and two RBIs, and Jacob Adame and Landon Peterson each singled.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity boys: Tracy 3, Tokay 1

The Tigers took Tracy to an extra set, but the Bulldogs won 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 on Tuesday. Tokay (3-19, 0-7 TCAL) was scheduled to finish the regular season at Lodi on Wednesday.