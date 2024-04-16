Sports shorts: Athletes take marks in Davis and Rocklin

Apr. 15—Lodi and Liberty Ranch both sent track and field athletes to compete at the Halden Invitational on Saturday in Davis, with a number of high finishes — including a win from Lodi's Kiah Aitken in the 3,200-yard run.

Aitken finished her run in 11 minutes, 21.86 seconds, while teammate Samantha Stone placed third in the 800 at 2:28.48, Gracelynne Duenas placed fifth in the discus at 113 feet, 7 inches and sixth in the shot put at 31-7, Karis Mann was sixth in both the long jump at 13-5 and the triple jump at 30-2.5, and the 4-by-100 team of Briley Felkins, Mann, Keily Ramirez and Aries Llanos placed fourth at 57.83.

For the Lodi boys, Hugo Gonzalez was ninth in the 100 at 12.31, Stephen Holbo was fifth in the discus at 132-2 and ninth in the shot put at 39-10, Evan Saragoza was ninth in the discus at 123-11, and the 4-by-100 relay team of Coleman Smally, Gonzalez, Bryce Dosio and Grady Ransome placed fifth at 47.83 for the top finishes.

Top-10 finishes for the Liberty Ranch boys included Kyle Oltmanns (third in the 3,200 at 9:42.12), Yousef Diab (fourth in the 400 at 54.35), Joseph Brown (fourth in the 300 hurdles at 43.78 and fourth in the long jump at 19-8.75), Camren Hudson (fifth in the long jump at 19-4.5) and the 4-by-400 mixed relay team.

For the Liberty Ranch girls, Ellianna Keiser was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 53.94, and Kaeli Vang was eighth in both the long jump (12-11.5) and triple jump (29-3.5).

Thunder Invitational

Tokay placed eighth in the boys standings with 27 points and ninth in the girls standings with 28 on Saturday at Rocklin High.

For the boys, top-10 finishes included Daniel Barajas (second in the 3,200 at 10:41.75 and seventh in the 1,600 at 4:44.92), John Carlo Agbayani (third in the 300 hurdles at 43.16 and fourth in the 110 hurdles at 17.02), Brandon Le (fourth in the 400 at 53.27 and ninth in the 200 at 24.43), Rafael Salcedo (seventh in the 200 at 24.35), and D'Angelo Smith (eighth in the high jump at 5-0).

For the Tokay girls, top-10 marks included Rasbhani Brar (fourth in the 300 hurdles at 1:01.81), Vivian Rodrigues (sixth in the long jump at 13-11.75), Ashlyn Doolan (eighth in the 800 at 2:39.93), and Kaci Whatley (eighth in the high jump at 4-2).

BASEBALL

Varsity: Tracy 4, Tokay 2

The Tigers suffered a sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs with Friday's loss, which saw Tokay go scoreless after the third inning.

Tokay tallied six hits in the loss, with a 2-for-3 day from Brock Sell with a double, a 2-for-3 day from Ryan Oliversi, and singles from Joey Galletti and Blake Goen. Goen started and pitched five innings, alowing four runs to take the loss, before Sell finished the last two innings with five strikeouts.

Tokay (9-10, 3-3 in the TCAL) was scheduled to start this week's series against Lincoln on Monday in Stockton.

Varsity: Lodi 5, Lincoln 4

The Flames won on Friday to take two of three from the Trojans, taking the lead with a three-run sixth inning.

Andrew Fichtner started and pitched six innings, strikinig out seven while allowing four runs (three earned). Brent Godina kept Lincoln from adding any runs with a scoreless seventh inning, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Godina led the charge at the plate with two doubles during his 3-for-4 day, while Santino Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs, Noah Silvia and Fichtner each went 2-for-3, and Preston Plath and Riley Walker each singled.

Lodi (10-8, 2-4 TCAL) was scheduled to play the first game at the rebuilt Zupo Field against West on Monday.

JV: Lodi 3, Lincoln 1

The JV Flames completed a sweep of the Trojans on Friday, with eight strikeouts in five innings and an unearned run, while Jason Crawford finished with two scoreless innings.

At the plate, Crawford went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Noah Hufford went 2-for-3 and Jax Bennett singled.

JV: Tracy 8, Tokay 3

The JV Tigers lost on Friday for a Tracy sweep, with a 2-for-2 day from Jacob Garibaldi with a double, and singles from Josh Thiara, Anthony Accoglio and Kolt Aubrey.

SOFTBALL

Galt 4, Bradshaw Christian 3

The Warriors bounced back after the Pride tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, walking off the game in the bottom of the frame.

Lexi Maldonado pitched a complete game for Galt, keeping Bradshaw Christian to three runs on seven hits and four walks. At the plate, Roxy Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, Rianna Mayer went 2-for-3 with a triple, Maldonado went 2-for-2, Rachael Parkinson had a double and two runs, and Emily Pena singled.

Galt (3-8, 2-2 SVC) was scheduled to play at El Dorado on Monday, and will host Rosemont today.

Varsity: Liberty Ranch 8, Union Mine 3

The Hawks won their fourth in a row on Friday, scoring four in the first inning and rolling from there.

Carlie Perez went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, Laura Quinn went 2-for-3 with a double, Shelby Duarte went 2-for-4, Ysabella Granata went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Kaitlynn Castro, Khali Barrantes and Natalie Vigil each singled.

Vigil pitched a complete game in the circle, keeping Union Mine to three runs (two earned) on seven hits.

Liberty Ranch (6-4, 4-0 SVC) was scheduled to host Bradshaw Christian on Monday, and will play at El Dorado today.