Sports shorts: Another day, another area no-hitter

Apr. 3—Vance Moe and the Liberty Ranch baseball team took care of business in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of Rosemont, with a no-hitter from Moe. The junior struck out nine in six innings of work while walking three.

Moe's no-no came a day after Tokay senior Joey Galletti threw a no-hitter in TCAL play against West.

Moe helped himself out at the plate with a single and two runs, while Kade Lecompte, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, had a single, two RBIs and two runs. Garrett Owen added a single and two RBIs, while the team racked up five walks and reached on four errors and two hit batsmen.

Liberty Ranch (8-4, 3-2 SVC) will host Rosemont for the second half of their series today.

Varsity: Union Mine 15, Galt 4

The Warriors dropped to 1-5 in SVC play and 2-9 overall with Tuesday's loss, and will play at Union Mine today.

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Lodi 11, St. Mary's 2

The Flames stayed on top in the Tri-City Athletic League with Tuesday's shellacking of St. Mary's, courtesy of 15 hits and a combined 12 strikeouts from pitchers Ashlyn Jubrey and Hannah Escalante.

Esalante pitched 4 2.3 innings with seven strikeouts to get the win, and Jubrey struck out five across 2 1.3 innings.

At the plate, Janie Schallberger went 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs, Kiki Mazza went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs, Ellie Schallberger went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Abby Schweigerdt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Holly Reich went 2-for-4 with two runs, Escalante had a double and two RBIs, and Allison Frank singled.

Lodi improved to 6-0 in the TCAL, and 13-4 overall, with Lincoln on the docket for today.

Varsity: Tokay 13, West 7

The Tigers' bats were busy on Tuesday, with 15 hits in a win over the Wolf Pack.

Emma misasi, Claire Wilson and Hannah Nava each tallied three hits, with a double and two runs from Misasi, a double and two RBIs from Wilson and three runs from Nava. Brooklyn Jeremic-Schaede went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Makayla Lawson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Michelle Estrada went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs, and Jaedyn Flanigan scored twice.

In the circle, Jeremic-Schaede pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Tokay (8-6, 3-4 TCAL) will play at Tracy on Monday.

Varsity: Venture Academy 19, Elliot Christian 0

The Eagles had a rough opener in CCAA play, taking a 1-hit loss in five innings. Elliot was scheduled to play Sierra on Wednesday, and will play Ben Holt today in non-league play.