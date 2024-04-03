Sports Schedule

Advertisement

Apr. 3—THURSDAY

Washington:

Track v. Lincoln. Barr-Reeve, 5 p.m.

North Daviess:

Tennis v. BNL, 530 p.m.

BB at Rivet. 5:30, p.m.

Barr-Reeve

Track at Washington, 5 p.m.

Golf v. Springs Valley/FP

FRIDAY

Barr-Reeve:

BB v. FP, 5 p.m.

Tennis v. Wash. Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Track at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

BB vs. Shakamak 6 p.m.

SB at Bloomfield 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

North Daviess:

SB vs. Mitch/Wood 11 a.m. /1 p.m

Washington:

Golf at Vincennes, 10 a.m.

Tennis v. Edgewood, 10 a.m.

BB at Jennings County, 11 a.m.

SB at Mount Vernon, 12 a.m.

Barr-Reeve:

SB at Clay City, noon

Golf at Vincennes, 10 a.m.