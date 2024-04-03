Sports Schedule
Apr. 3—THURSDAY
Washington:
Track v. Lincoln. Barr-Reeve, 5 p.m.
North Daviess:
Tennis v. BNL, 530 p.m.
BB at Rivet. 5:30, p.m.
Barr-Reeve
Track at Washington, 5 p.m.
Golf v. Springs Valley/FP
FRIDAY
Barr-Reeve:
BB v. FP, 5 p.m.
Tennis v. Wash. Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Track at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
North Daviess:
BB vs. Shakamak 6 p.m.
SB at Bloomfield 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
North Daviess:
SB vs. Mitch/Wood 11 a.m. /1 p.m
Washington:
Golf at Vincennes, 10 a.m.
Tennis v. Edgewood, 10 a.m.
BB at Jennings County, 11 a.m.
SB at Mount Vernon, 12 a.m.
Barr-Reeve:
SB at Clay City, noon
Golf at Vincennes, 10 a.m.