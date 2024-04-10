Advertisement

Sports Schedule

Todd Lancaster, Washington Times-Herald, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 10—Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Washington:

Softball at Southridge, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis v. Washington Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Track v. Loogootee, North Daviess, 5 p.m.

North Daviess:

Track at Washington, 5 p.m.

Golf at Bloomfield/EG/WRV 4:30 pm

Softball at SK, 5:30 pm

Barr-Reeve:

Varsity Baseball vs Shoals, 5 p.m.

Varsity Softball vs WRV, 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Tennis vs WRV, 5 p.m.

Varsity Golf vs NE Dubois/WC at Country Oaks 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Barr-Reeve:

Varsity Baseball vs Vincennes Rivet, 5 p.m.

Varsity Softball at Bloomfield 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Boys/Girls Track at North Knox Warrior Invitational 5 p.m.

North Daviess:

SB v. Washington. 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. Dubois, 6 p.m.

Tennis vs. BNL, 5 p.m.

Track at North Knox, 5 p.m.

Washington:

Softball at North Daviess, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at Gibson Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball v. South Knox, 5:30 p.m.