Apr. 10—Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Washington:
Softball at Southridge, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis v. Washington Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Track v. Loogootee, North Daviess, 5 p.m.
North Daviess:
Track at Washington, 5 p.m.
Golf at Bloomfield/EG/WRV 4:30 pm
Softball at SK, 5:30 pm
Barr-Reeve:
Varsity Baseball vs Shoals, 5 p.m.
Varsity Softball vs WRV, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Tennis vs WRV, 5 p.m.
Varsity Golf vs NE Dubois/WC at Country Oaks 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Barr-Reeve:
Varsity Baseball vs Vincennes Rivet, 5 p.m.
Varsity Softball at Bloomfield 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys/Girls Track at North Knox Warrior Invitational 5 p.m.
North Daviess:
SB v. Washington. 5 p.m.
Baseball vs. Dubois, 6 p.m.
Tennis vs. BNL, 5 p.m.
Track at North Knox, 5 p.m.
Washington:
Softball at North Daviess, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis at Gibson Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball v. South Knox, 5:30 p.m.