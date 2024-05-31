Sports Schedule
May 31—SATURDAY
Loogootee Baseball Regional
1 p.m. 1A Shakamak vs Bethesda Christian
4 p.m. 1A Barr-Reeve vs Tecumseh
Tennis Individual Regional
Washington's Lacy Hancock at BNL, Noon
Means, a former All-Star, is a free agent after this season.
The date for Tyson-Paul will be announced by next Friday.
The New Orleans Pelicans have opted not to take the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans will take the Lakers' pick next year.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
Hadwin was tackled during the celebrations following Nick Taylor's winning putt last year.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.
The video ends with the fake Plum stabbing Waller in the back.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.