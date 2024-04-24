Advertisement

Sports Schedule

Todd Lancaster, Washington Times-Herald, Ind.
THURSDAY

Washington:

Girls Track v. Pike Central. 5 p.m.

Baseball v. Forest Park, 6 p.m.

Softball at South Knox, 5:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Softball vs. Shakamak, 5:30 p.m.

Golf at HP vs. BR/Sh/CC/Linton, 4:45 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Varsity Track at BNL, 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Golf vs ND/Shoals at High Pointe CC 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Barr-Reeve:

None Scheduled

North Daviess:

Baseball vs. Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Linton, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.

Washington:

Tennis v. Tell City, 6 p.m.

Softball v. Wood Memorial, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

North Daviess:

None Scheduled

Washington:

None Scheduled

Barr-Reeve:

None Schedule