Apr. 24—Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Washington:
Girls Track v. Pike Central. 5 p.m.
Baseball v. Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Softball at South Knox, 5:30 p.m.
North Daviess:
Softball vs. Shakamak, 5:30 p.m.
Golf at HP vs. BR/Sh/CC/Linton, 4:45 p.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Varsity Track at BNL, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Golf vs ND/Shoals at High Pointe CC 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Barr-Reeve:
None Scheduled
North Daviess:
Baseball vs. Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Softball vs. Linton, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis at Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.
Washington:
Tennis v. Tell City, 6 p.m.
Softball v. Wood Memorial, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
North Daviess:
None Scheduled
Washington:
None Scheduled
Barr-Reeve:
None Schedule