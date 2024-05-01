Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Washington:
B and G Track v. SK, NK at Washington, 5 p.m.
Tennis v. Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Baseball v. North Posey, 6:30 p.m.
Softball v. Gibson Southern, 6:30 p.m.
North Daviess:
Track at Clay City. 5:30 p.m.
Golf at PHGC vs. Bf/EG 4:30 p.m.
Softball v. North Knox. 5:30 p.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Unified Track at Jasper 6 p.m.
Softball at Jasper 5:30 p.m.
Tennis vs South Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis vs. Wood 5:30 p.m.
Golf at Loog. Invite 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Barr-Reeve:
Baseball vs Bishop Dwenger at Jasper HOF Tourney, 7:30 p.m.
Varsity Softball vs Heritage Hills 6 p.m.
Golf at Loogootee Invitational 5 p.m.
North Daviess:
Baseball vs. West Vigo 5:30 p.m.
Softball at Clay City 6 p.m.
Tennis vs. Wood 5:30 p.m.
Golf at Loog. Invite 4:30 p.m.
Washington:
Tennis v. Pike Central, 4:30 p.m.
Softball v. Bloomfield. 5 p.m.
Baseball v. North Knox, 5:30 p.m.