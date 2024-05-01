Advertisement

May 1—Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Washington:

B and G Track v. SK, NK at Washington, 5 p.m.

Tennis v. Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Baseball v. North Posey, 6:30 p.m.

Softball v. Gibson Southern, 6:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Track at Clay City. 5:30 p.m.

Golf at PHGC vs. Bf/EG 4:30 p.m.

Softball v. North Knox. 5:30 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Unified Track at Jasper 6 p.m.

Softball at Jasper 5:30 p.m.

Tennis vs South Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis vs. Wood 5:30 p.m.

Golf at Loog. Invite 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Barr-Reeve:

Baseball vs Bishop Dwenger at Jasper HOF Tourney, 7:30 p.m.

Varsity Softball vs Heritage Hills 6 p.m.

Golf at Loogootee Invitational 5 p.m.

North Daviess:

Baseball vs. West Vigo 5:30 p.m.

Softball at Clay City 6 p.m.

Tennis vs. Wood 5:30 p.m.

Golf at Loog. Invite 4:30 p.m.

Washington:

Tennis v. Pike Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball v. Bloomfield. 5 p.m.

Baseball v. North Knox, 5:30 p.m.