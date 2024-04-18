Advertisement

Sports Schedule

Todd Lancaster, Washington Times-Herald, Ind.
·1 min read

THURSDAY

Washington:

Baseball v. Tell City, 6:30 p.m.

Golf v. North Daviess at Country Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis v. Boonville, 5:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Golf at Country Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Vinc. Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball at Orleans, 6, p.m.

Tennis at Dubois, 4:45 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Softball vs Forest Park at Barr-Reeve 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at Wood Memorial 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Barr-Reeve:

Softball v. North Daviess, 5 p.m.

Baseball at North Daviess, 7 p.m.

Boys/Girls Track at Linton Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis vs Vincennes Rivet, 4:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Softball at B-R, 5 p.m.

Baseball v. B-R, 7 p.m.

Track at Linton, 5:30 p.m.

Washington:

Track at Gibson Southern, 6 p.m.

Tennis v. Heritage Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Softball at Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.