Sports Schedule
Apr. 26—SATURDAY
North Daviess:
None Scheduled
Washington:
None Scheduled
Barr-Reeve:
None Scheduled
Apr. 26—SATURDAY
North Daviess:
None Scheduled
Washington:
None Scheduled
Barr-Reeve:
None Scheduled
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
The Patriots have a new receiver to go with their new quarterback.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Green won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
There have been dramatic swings in NFL Draft odds over the past few days.
Imagine a scenario where the Vikings trade up to draft Drake Maye, putting him in the same division with Caleb Williams and Jordan Love. Isn't that fun?
There's bountiful recent precedent for trading the third overall pick. Question is, does New England fit the model of those teams?
Our final 2024 mock draft projects four quarterbacks in the first five picks, but the Cardinals at No. 4 might represent the key pivot point of the entire board.
Colton Cowser threw Craig Kimbrel's 422nd save ball, which tied him with Billy Wagner for seventh on the career saves list, into a fountain. Whoops!
Harbaugh told his players if they went undefeated he would get inked.
Josh Naylor knows how to celebrate a home run. We think.
Embiid returned from knee surgery less than three weeks ago.
Many were concerned for Garcia's mental well-being ahead of the fight. Haney should have been more concerned with Garcia's massive left hand.
Retiring New York Yankees broadcaster was honored before the team's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Sterling said he was tired after 64 years at the mic.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
García signed with the Astros in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing.
Our NBA experts make their predictions for every first-round series in the playoffs.