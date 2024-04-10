Sports Schedule
Apr. 9—WEDNESDAY
Washington:
Baseball at Loogootee, 5 p.m.
Golf vs. Lincoln, Wood, 5 p.m.
Tennis v.
Barr-Reeve:
Tennis, v, Rivet, 4:30 p.m.
North Daviess:
Baseball at Shoals, 5 p.m.
Softball at No. Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis at Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Washington:
Softball at Southridge, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis v. Washington Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Track v. Loogootee, North Daviess, 5 p.m.
North Daviess:
Track at Washington, 5 p.m.
Golf at Bloomfield/EG/WRV 4:30 pm
Softball at SK, 5:30 pm
Barr-Reeve
Varsity Baseball vs Shoals, 5 p.m.
Varsity Softball vs WRV, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis vs WRV, 5 p.m.
Golf vs NE Dubois/WC at Country Oaks 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Barr-Reeve:
Varsity Baseball vs Vincennes Rivet, 5 p.m.
Varsity Softball at Bloomfield 5:30 p.m.
Boys/Girls Track at North Knox Warrior Invitational 5 p.m.
North Daviess:
Softball v. Washington. 5 p.m.
Baseball vs. Dubois 6 p.m.
Tennis vs. BNL 5 p.m.
Track at North Knox, 5 p.m.
Washington:
Softball at North Daviess, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis at Gibson Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball v. South Knox, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
North Daviess:
Tennis at Sullivan Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Washington:
Tennis at Evansville Central Invite, 19 a.m.
Golf at Washington Invite, 1:30 p.m.
Softball at Sullivan, 11 a.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Varsity Baseball at South Spencer, noon
Tennis at Paoli Invitational 9 a.m.
Golf at Hatchet Invitational at Country Oaks 1:30 p.m.