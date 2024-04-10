Advertisement

Sports Schedule

Todd Lancaster, Washington Times-Herald, Ind.
Apr. 9—WEDNESDAY

Washington:

Baseball at Loogootee, 5 p.m.

Golf vs. Lincoln, Wood, 5 p.m.

Tennis v.

Barr-Reeve:

Tennis, v, Rivet, 4:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Baseball at Shoals, 5 p.m.

Softball at No. Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Washington:

Softball at Southridge, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis v. Washington Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Track v. Loogootee, North Daviess, 5 p.m.

North Daviess:

Track at Washington, 5 p.m.

Golf at Bloomfield/EG/WRV 4:30 pm

Softball at SK, 5:30 pm

Barr-Reeve

Varsity Baseball vs Shoals, 5 p.m.

Varsity Softball vs WRV, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis vs WRV, 5 p.m.

Golf vs NE Dubois/WC at Country Oaks 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Barr-Reeve:

Varsity Baseball vs Vincennes Rivet, 5 p.m.

Varsity Softball at Bloomfield 5:30 p.m.

Boys/Girls Track at North Knox Warrior Invitational 5 p.m.

North Daviess:

Softball v. Washington. 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. Dubois 6 p.m.

Tennis vs. BNL 5 p.m.

Track at North Knox, 5 p.m.

Washington:

Softball at North Daviess, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at Gibson Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball v. South Knox, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

North Daviess:

Tennis at Sullivan Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Washington:

Tennis at Evansville Central Invite, 19 a.m.

Golf at Washington Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Softball at Sullivan, 11 a.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Varsity Baseball at South Spencer, noon

Tennis at Paoli Invitational 9 a.m.

Golf at Hatchet Invitational at Country Oaks 1:30 p.m.