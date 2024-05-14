Sports Schedule
May 13—Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
WHS:
Girls Track at Princeton Sectional, 6 p.m.
Vincennes Tennis Sectional TBA
Baseball at Gibson Southern, 6, p.m.
North Daviess:
Track at Princeton Sectional
Baseball at North Central, 6 p.m.
Softball v. Bloonfield, 5 p.m.
Golf at Cypress Hill, 5 p.m.
Loogootee Tennis Sectional, TBA
Barr-Reeve:
Baseball at Bloomfield, 5 p.m.
Softball vs Southridge, 6 p.m.
Golf at Cypress Hills 5:30 p.m.
Loogootee Tennis Sectional
WEDNESDAY
Washington:
Vincennes Tennis Sectional
Barr-Reeve:
Softball at North Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Loogootee Tennis Sectional TBA
North Daviess:
Softball v. WRV, 6 p.m.
Baseball v. Eastern, 5 p.m.
Loogootee Tennis Sectional, TBA