Advertisement

Sports Schedule

todd lancaster, washington times-herald, ind.
·1 min read

May 13—Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

WHS:

Girls Track at Princeton Sectional, 6 p.m.

Vincennes Tennis Sectional TBA

Baseball at Gibson Southern, 6, p.m.

North Daviess:

Track at Princeton Sectional

Baseball at North Central, 6 p.m.

Softball v. Bloonfield, 5 p.m.

Golf at Cypress Hill, 5 p.m.

Loogootee Tennis Sectional, TBA

Barr-Reeve:

Baseball at Bloomfield, 5 p.m.

Softball vs Southridge, 6 p.m.

Golf at Cypress Hills 5:30 p.m.

Loogootee Tennis Sectional

WEDNESDAY

Washington:

Vincennes Tennis Sectional

Barr-Reeve:

Softball at North Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Loogootee Tennis Sectional TBA

North Daviess:

Softball v. WRV, 6 p.m.

Baseball v. Eastern, 5 p.m.

Loogootee Tennis Sectional, TBA