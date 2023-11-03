Sports: Q and A with Hornets coach Zac Harrell

Nov. 3—Q and A with Hornets' coach Zac Harrell

Q: Last Friday, you stayed with highly ranked Chapel Hill most of the way on a Saturday game due to bad weather, Friday. How did the delay affect your team?

A: It got us off routine. Most teams got to play, Friday, but the storm settled over us and never moved. I thought we adjusted well and had our chances against Chapel Hill. It was a 10 point game in the fourth quarter. We were able to run early, but they got after us and moved the line or scrimmage. We got some big plays in the passing game that we game planned for.

Q: Now you play a familiar opponent, the Palestine Wildcats with a spot in the playoffs going to the winner. What are your impressions of Palestine?

A: This is a good, friendly rivalry. First of all, they're well coached. Lance Angel is one of the best in the business and I have a lot of respect for him and how he does things. They're a team we'd like to schedule even if we're not in the same district.

Q: What about the make-up of the team?

They're really good. They're a run-first team and will run 80-85% of the time. They have a lot of good backs. I think No. 2 (Jon Denman) is their best player, but they have several guys who can beat you. They like to get in a lot of third and two and fourth and one situations and just keep the ball. But the'll also take shots, so our secondary must be disciplined.

Also, they're much improved on defense. They play a four man front. They have fast linebackers and a really talented defensive end.

We'll have to run the ball to be successful.

Q: It would be good if the fans from Athens could make the short drive to Palestine for this final game.

A: I think they will. It's a good rivalry and the chance to make the playoffs is right here in front of us.