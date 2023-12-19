Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates as Mary Earps and Stuart Broad up for award

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be crowned tonight with Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps and retired England cricket bowler Stuart Broad among the favourites for the main award.

The prestigious end-of-year ceremony is taking place in Manchester and will celebrate some of the standout sporting moments of 2023. Earps and Broad are joined by jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy on the six-person shortlist to succeed Lionesses player Beth Mead as the Sports Personality of the Year.

Earps is the odds-on favourite for the prize after helping England reach their first Women’s World Cup final this summer. The 30-year-old won the Golden Glove award for her performances during the tournament and saved a penalty from Spain’s Jenni Hermoso in the Sydney final while, off the pitch, Earps also spoke out on Nike’s decision not to sell her shirt during the World Cup - leading to a wave of support and a U-turn from the manufacturer.

A number of other awards will also be handed out by presenters Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, including Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and World Sports Star. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Follow live updates from the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in our live blog, below:

Who is in the running for World Sport Star of the Year?

It’s not just British athletes that will honoured tonight - no, that would be much too parochial. The World Sport Star of the Year is, obviously, one of the most fiercely contested, with the relative merits of the top sportspeople on Earth tough to compare. Still, a panel has managed to whittle it down to six. Crossing their fingers (maybe) will be...

Simone Biles

Erling Haaland

Siya Kolisi

Aitana Bonmati

Novak Djokovic

Max Verstappen

Sports Personality of the Year contenders start to arrive

And Stuart Broad is also in Salford, joined on the red carpet by Mollie King, the former Saturday and his fiancée.

Sports Personality of the Year contenders start to arrive

One of the reasons that the awards were moved from their traditional weekend slot to a weekday evening was a hope of the organisers to get more sporting stars along. There will be plenty of famous faces in, and a couple of our contenders have already graced the red carpet, including Mary Earps.

Kenny Dalglish to be given lifetime achievement award at Sports Personality of the Year

Sir Kenny Dalglish will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

Dalglish, who scored 167 times in 320 appearances, lifting nine trophies for Celtic before he moved to Liverpool for a British record transfer fee at the time of £440,000, will be handed the award on Tuesday.

Dalglish would go on to become a Liverpool great and helped the club retain the European Cup against Club Brugge at Wembley in 1978 by scoring the only goal of the game.

Kenny Dalglish to be given Sports Personality of the Year lifetime achievement award

How Katarina Johnson-Thompson completed road to recovery with gold in Budapest

It’s been a long road back for Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a ruptured Achilles problem enough for a regular athlete, and potentially career-ending in a sport in which multi-faceted mastery is a must. But back the heptathlete fought to regain her crown in Hungary and tee up a tilt at Olympic gold in Paris next summer.

How Katarina Johnson-Thompson completed road to recovery with gold in Budapest

Alfie Hewett earns nod after another Wimbledon crown

A Wimbledon crown to complete the singles set may have eluded Alfie Hewett, but a return to the top of the doubles world on home soil has earned the 26-year-old overdue recognition for a glittering career that might only just be getting started.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid regain their Wimbledon crown

Rory McIlroy, Europe’s rockstar, finally has his Ryder Cup ‘redemption’

The major drought may have continued but Rory McIlroy will look back on 2023 as the year in which he achieved Ryder Cup redemption. Jack Rathborn was in Rome watching on:

Rory McIlroy, Europe’s rockstar, finally has his Ryder Cup ‘redemption’

Frankie Dettori: Born in Italy, but a British racing legend

He may have been born in Milan but Frankie Dettori’s legend was made in England. Ahead of his farewell to the British racing scene at Ascot in October, Michael Jones considered the great jockey’s legacy.

Five more rides, one legend: Frankie Dettori ready for British racing farewell

Stuart Broad: ‘How do I replace the feeling of wickets, the adulation? Maybe I don’t need to’

It was, in so many ways, the perfect farewell. Stuart Broad capped 17 years of hard toil by sealing an Ashes victory at the Oval and a 2-2 draw, taking a wicket with his final ball in Test cricket. From his first days as a gangly youngster with a shock of floppy blond hair to England’s hairband-clad man for the moments, it’s been quite the journey. But what comes next for a man with such a competitive spirit? Lawrence Ostlere finds out:

Stuart Broad: ‘How do I replace the feeling of wickets, adulation? Maybe I don’t’

How Mary Earps seized a moment and ‘changed the world’ in 2023

She was the shot-stopping linchpin of the Lionesses’ World Cup campaign, a goalkeeper with the power and popularity to shift Nike’s strategy. Her biggest moment of the year may have come in defeat, but Mary Earps is more than just a footballer - as Jamie Braidwood explains...

How Mary Earps seized a moment and ‘changed the world’ in 2023

Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Latest updates

But it is on the main award that we will kick off our focus, with a closer look at each of our six contenders this evening. Let’s start with the favourite...

Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Latest updates

Of course, SPOTY isn’t the only award set to be given out tonight. Here are the other seven:

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

Sports Personality of the Year: Recent winners

None of tonight’s shortlisted athletes have yet won the award, though Rory McIlroy recorded a second-placed finish in 2014. Here are the winners of the last ten awards:

2013, 2015, 2016: Andy Murray, tennis

2014, 2020: Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1

2017: Mo Farah, Athletics

2018: Geraint Thomas, cycling

2019: Ben Stokes, cricket

2021: Emma Raducanu, tennis

2022: Beth Mead, football

Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Latest updates and results

So how is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year decided? Glad you asked...

Voting for the main award will open when the BBC’s broadcast begins at 7pm GMT, and is available online via the BBC Sport website or by phone. Individuals can only vote once and must live in the United Kingdom if voting online.

A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. In the unlikely event of a major malfunction with the public voting process, the selection panel who named the shortlist will undertake a back-up vote.

Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Latest updates and results

This year marks 70 editions of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards, ever a fixture of the festive season. A vintage year of British sporting triumphs it may not have been but there are six worthy candidates up for the big award.

Here’s everything you need to know about our sporting sextet:

Sports Personality of the Year Award contenders revealed

Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Latest updates and results

