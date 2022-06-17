Sports personality Colin Cowherd calls out the new standard in Pittsburgh

Fox Sports media personality Colin Cowherd has never been shy about laying into the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been critical of the players and coaches over the years and his latest take on the team should give even the most diehard fans something to think about.

On his show this week, Cowherd talked about the new contract the Steelers game safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The five-year deal made Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Cowherd noted the Steelers have the most expensive defensive in the league in an NFL that covets offense and the No. 32 most expensive offense.

Cowherd also points out something I’ve said for years in terms of the diminishing standards with the Steelers. As Cowherd points out, this is a franchise that used to brag about winning Super Bowls and now they brag about having non-losing seasons. Quite a change.

Pittsburgh is banking on the defense being so good it can make up for the fact the team has one of the worst quarterback situations in the AFC compared to the front-runners. Recent history has said this doesn’t work in the current NFL but it remains to be seen if the Steelers can buck the trend and find a way to win with defense in 2022.

The Steelers have made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in NFL history… "The standard in Pittsburgh used to be winning Super Bowls. What do they brag about now?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/RENbWFOLz1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 16, 2022

