Sports: Partaking of the Holiday Football Buffet

Nov. 30—Many folks are concerned about gaining weight during the Holiday season, but that's never been a concern of mine.

That's because I never shy away from the goodies during the rest of the year, so why would eating them during the Christmas season be any worse?

This time of year, I feel sorry for my cats. While I'm sampling pies, cookies and holiday treats they get the same Fancy Feast every day. But, not only do they not seem to mind it, they're always up each morning scratching at my bedroom door making sure I don't forget to give them their Fancy Feast breakfast.

These cats are both black, but they're as different as night and day, except for one characteristic — they both hate the other one.

So, I feed them in different rooms to prevent any altercations. They know where the other cat gets its food, so they run there to try to steal it. It's not unusual to have the two cats eating the other's food at the same time.

To me, the holiday football schedule is laid out much like the season itself.

On the table are traditional favorites like the Army-Navy game. They're like turkey or egg nog. They've been a part of the festivities for so long, you have go have a helping.

Then come the bowl games. They're like those little pieces of cut-rock candy grandma used to have in a dish. Individually, they tasted fine, but after a while they all seemed to stick together and lose their distinct flavor.

Instead of trying to pry them loose, I'd just eat whatever was stuck together and get a delightful combination of fruit flavors. It was kind of like grabbing a hand-full of assorted Jelly Bellies. Everything is fine until you pick up jalapeno, licorice and root beer.

The bowl season begins Saturday, Dec. 16, with the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Along the way will be the New Orleans Bowl, the Las Vegas Bowl, and the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Pop-Tarts Bowl seems to be a perfect name for a classic that has no food value, but satisfies the taste until they bring out the real food.

One of the oldest bowls is played in El Paso. But the Sun Bowl, is now the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. I hope it's great. I always like that one, especially seeing the fans who are sitting on the nearby mountain, giving a new meaning to the term "the cheap seats."

Coming up on Dec. 29 is the Cotton Bowl. I remember when they used to play that on New Year's Day — and at the Cotton Bowl.

I've been to a few Cotton Bowl games at the old venue at the State Fair and in the majority of them froze. I was treated to cold and windy when Texas played Penn State, cold and windy when they played Nebraska, bright and sunny when Houston played Nebraska and sleet when SMU beat Dan Marino and the Pitt Panthers. So, maybe moving to Jerry's World was the right move. Still, it just doesn't seem right, somehow.

You may have realized that up until now, I've only been talking about college football. This weekend the map of Texas will be dotted with some great high school playoff games. Malakoff and Winnsboro is one of those battles of teams that have somehow stayed undefeated until now. A Tigers win would send them to the state semifinal, which was their pinnacle one-year-ago.

If Malakoff could win it all, that would be an unexpected treat — kind of like a friend giving you a Christmas ham.