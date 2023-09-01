Sports media unimpressed by Florida football’s loss at Utah

It was not the start to the 2023 college football campaign that the Gator Nation was hoping for. In fact, Florida’s season-opening loss at the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City was rather embarrassing as the team opened the second year of the Billy Napier era completely out of sync, falling by a score of 24-11.

The offense left a lot to be desired despite quarterback Graham Mertz’s perfectly adequate play under center, especially with the running back corps getting stymied all game. The defense gave up a big score on Utah’s first play from scrimmage, and despite buckling down over the stretch, caused irreparable damage that the Gators could not recover from.

Not to mention the mental errors made that land on the shoulders of the coaching staff. The biggest mind-boggler was a procedural penalty that was called when two players on the field were both wearing No. 3. It was an all-around poor effort that does not bode well for the remainder of the season.

Take a look below at how the media reacted to Florida’s disappointing loss to Utah in what was a step back for the program in just the first game of the fall.

Florida DE posted this before the game. Gator defense promptly got cooked for a 70-yard TD on the opening play 😂 pic.twitter.com/lDcliKUoM2 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2023

We just got Spurrier'd. — Adam Dubbin (@AdamDubbin) September 1, 2023

Florida’s worse on 3rd & 4th Down than I am at drawing circles. pic.twitter.com/eeucptM2Ky — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) September 1, 2023

Keep Florida fans in your thoughts and prayers; they have 11 more games with this team. — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) September 1, 2023

Netflix really released Swamp Kings just to give the Florida Gator fans something to help them cope with how terrible the current state of their football program is. Incredibly thoughtful on Netflix part. Very classy move. — Thumser (@JeffreyThumser) September 1, 2023

Only one man can save Florida football pic.twitter.com/WHTbMtwnmQ — Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) September 1, 2023

With Florida's loss at Utah, Gators still have not won a true road non-conference game outside the state of Florida in 34 years since beating Memphis on Sept. 23, 1989. Of course, UF has only played two true road non-SEC games outside of Florida in last 34 years since the UM win — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 1, 2023

FINAL Utah 24

UF 11 Extremely sloppy performance from the Gators. Penalties were so costly but there were plenty of issues beyond that. Florida starts its season 0-1. The Gators will face McNeese next Saturday in Gainesville. — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) September 1, 2023

maybe florida's trying to tank for caleb williams — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 1, 2023

I thought Anthony Richardson should've been the #1 pick, but after looking at Florida without him, it's clear I underrated him — Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) (@thejasonkirk) September 1, 2023

Florida has been outscored 54-6 in its last 7 quarters of football. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 1, 2023

0-9 on 3rd down

0-2 on 4th down 0.7 yards per rush…. Ummm Florida this game counts — CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 1, 2023

The last time I could find a team being penalized for two players wearing the same number for a play: Maryland-Texas in 2017. Any I missed? — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) September 1, 2023

ICYMI: Dan and Jeff had some words on the #Gators coaching last night. #Napier pic.twitter.com/1LArm8GqMu — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) September 1, 2023

