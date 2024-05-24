Sports: Malakoff lands all-district baseball, softball spots
May 23—Several Malakoff players have reached all-district status following the 2024 season. Both the baseball and softball teams made the playoffs this year and were 20 game winners. The boys were champions of
18-3A with a 9-1 district mark. The softball team had an 8-2 district finish, good enough for second.
Softball
Offensive Player of the Year- Cam Gaddis
Defensive Player of the Year- Alabama Anding
Newcomer of the Year- Kylie Miller
1st Team Infield- Makayla Kijanowski and Kylee James
1st Team Outfield Ava Perkins and Remi McGuffey
2nd Team Infield- Avery Austin
2nd Team Outfield- Kaitlyn Massingill
Honorable Mention- Kendall Ray and Brianna Mott
Baseball
District MVP — Mike Jones
Offensive MVP — Jack Hustead
1st Team Pitcher — Jaxson Jedlicka
1st Team Outfield — Asa Mondragon and Wyatt Wallace
2nd Team Pitcher — Cooper Stegall
2nd Team Infield — Judson McNaughton, Parker Poteete and Bugg Jones
2nd Team Catcher — Loden Jamison