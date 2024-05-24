Sports: Malakoff lands all-district baseball, softball spots

May 23—Several Malakoff players have reached all-district status following the 2024 season. Both the baseball and softball teams made the playoffs this year and were 20 game winners. The boys were champions of

18-3A with a 9-1 district mark. The softball team had an 8-2 district finish, good enough for second.

Softball

Offensive Player of the Year- Cam Gaddis

Defensive Player of the Year- Alabama Anding

Newcomer of the Year- Kylie Miller

1st Team Infield- Makayla Kijanowski and Kylee James

1st Team Outfield Ava Perkins and Remi McGuffey

2nd Team Infield- Avery Austin

2nd Team Outfield- Kaitlyn Massingill

Honorable Mention- Kendall Ray and Brianna Mott

Baseball

District MVP — Mike Jones

Offensive MVP — Jack Hustead

1st Team Pitcher — Jaxson Jedlicka

1st Team Outfield — Asa Mondragon and Wyatt Wallace

2nd Team Pitcher — Cooper Stegall

2nd Team Infield — Judson McNaughton, Parker Poteete and Bugg Jones

2nd Team Catcher — Loden Jamison